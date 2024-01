Inter to book their place in Super Cup Final

Sunderland to return to winning ways

Alaves to win at home

The Italian Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia, and this semi-final between Inter and Lazio should see the Milan based club progress to meet Napoli in the final.

Simone Inzaghi's side currently top Serie A, having collected a massive 18 points more than Lazio in sixth. The selection have already beaten them in Rome this season, and they scored five against Monza when last in action.

Lazio are in good form with five straight wins in all competitions, but they didn't face a top team during that run, and on all known form, they will likely come up short this evening.

The Black Cats have lost their last two games, but one was against Newcastle in the FA Cup, and the other was a narrow 2-1 defeat at Ipswich.

I am expecting them to return to winning ways at the Stadium of Light tonight, as even though Hull are only two places below them in the table, their form has dipped quite badly of late.

Liam Rosenior's men have won just one of their last seven in all competitions, and they were beaten five times during that period. It's also worth noting that they have lost four of their last six on the road in the Championship.

Alaves have done well since their promotion from the Segunda Division, as after 20 games in La Liga, they currently sit in 13th place.

The hosts have lost their last two at home, but one of their opponents was Real Madrid, and the other was Las Palmas, who are also in the top 10.

Cadiz are the visitors tonight, and they are down in 18th, and winless in nine in league and cup. Their two latest outings saw them lose 2-0 at Granada and 1-4 at home to Valencia, with the former being second from bottom of the table.