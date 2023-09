Irish duo to share the spoils

Drogheda set for another away loss

Sky Blues to bounce back at home

There are just six games left in the Irish Premier Division season, and these two teams are trying to chase down the teams in second and third to try and get into the European qualifiers for next year.

I can see their clash at Dalymount Park ending all square though, which means further dropped points, just at the wrong time.

The hosts are winless in four, but three of them were draws, and they are unbeaten in seven at home in the league.

The visitors have won their last three, and are actually undefeated in nine both home and away, however it is worth noting that four of those nine were draws.

St Patrick's Athletic can move back into second if they win their game in hand tonight, and with a home fixture against Drogheda, I don't expect them to slip-up.

The Drogs are seventh of 10, and while they have taken seven points from the last nine available, all three of those matches came on their own patch.

Their two latest road trips saw them lose 4-2 and 3-0, and they have lost six of their 14 on their travels this term. St Pats meanwhile have won nine of 15 in front of their own fans.

Darren Moore makes his debut in the Huddersfield dugout in Monday's live Sky game, and while their opponents are winless in five, I am not expecting the former Sheffield Wednesday boss to take anything back up north with him.

Coventry are their hosts, with Mark Robins' men having seen an unbeaten run of five come to an end at Cardiff last Tuesday.

The Sky Blues actually haven't won since an impressive 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough in August, but it's worth noting that they are yet to lose at the CBS Arena this season, and they were strong at home last term too.