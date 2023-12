Hoffenheim to end their drought

Another bad night for Napoli

Goals at a premium at the CBS Arena

Hoffenheim have slipped to sixth following a four match winless run in the Bundesliga, but only two of those were defeats, and they are at home against Bochum this evening.

The visitors are down in 12th, but they are actually in quite good form - going five unbeaten ahead of tonight's fixture.

Three of those were draws though, and they aren't great travellers. They were also beaten in this fixture last season.

Napoli's title defence is turning into a damp squib, as a home defeat to Inter Milan at the weekend left them 11 points behind the leaders, and down in fifth place.

The main challenger to Inter at this stage is Juventus, and it is they who host last year's winners tonight. They have won 10 of their 14 so far this term, and it's five wins and two draws from seven at home.

Walter Mazzarri's visitors actually haven't been too bad on their travels, but they have enjoyed a kind run of opponents in that regard, and this is one of the hardest places in Itay to get a result.

There is a West Midlands derby in the Championship tonight, with a bit of extra spice given that Birmingham were Coventry's landlords for a while.

Wayne Rooney has won just one of eight games as Blues manage, and they could only draw 0-0 at home to Rotherham at the weekend.

The Sky Blues have yet to hit the dizzy heights of last season, but Mark Robins' men have steadied the ship of late, however they are still struggling for goals.

Their last six at home have all seen this selection land, and this one is a big price to follow suit.