The Daily Acca: A 6/1 Treble from Day 1 of the Club World Cup

Bayern to rack up a score against the part-timers

Champions League winners to march on

Palmeiras to show the strength of Brazil

Auckland City will be a name that not too many readers will be familiar with, so let's take a very brief look at their credentials.

The New Zealand based club are the only part-time team in this competition, but it's not their first rodeo in the Club World Cup.

Admittedly most of their history is in the Play-off rounds for the tournament, with their latest effort being a 0-3 loss to Al-Ittihad in the 2023 version.

There is no other way to describe Sunday afternoon's clash in Cincinnati as anything other than a hugely one-sided mis-match, and how many goals Bayern will score, will be down to how much effort they want to exert at this early stage of the tournament.

Five goals is a relatively conservative number, as the Germans are a high-scoring outfit anyway. I can definitely see Vincent Kompany's men putting a few on the board pretty early on, which means we won't need them to be at it 100% for the entire 90 minutes anyway.

Onto much more competitive action now, as Pasadena's Rose Bowl plays host to the newly crowned Champions League winners, PSG, who take on Diego Simeone's street-fighters, Atletico Madrid.

It's hard to get away from a win for the French in this one, even if the last meeting between the pair was a 1-2 victory for the Spaniards in Paris.

That was back in November though, and PSG went from strength-to-strength in 2025, winning every trophy available to them, and knocking out the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in the Champions League.

Atleti did finish their La Liga campaign with a pair of wins to secure third place in the table, but Luis Enrique's men are on a crest of a wave right now, as they look to add a fifth piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet this season.

Perhaps the game I am most looking forward to on the opening day is the one from the home of the New York Giants, as Palmeiras take on Porto at the MetLife Stadium in a clash between South America and Europe.

The Brazilians have flourished under the guidance of Portuguese manager, Abel Ferreira. Since taking over in 2020, he has led the club to two Brazilian Serie A titles, two Copa Libertadores titles, a Copa do Brasil win, and a runners-up finish in the previous version of this competition.

I really like their chances to beat Porto tonight, especially with Martín Anselmi's men having endured a trying season.

Anselmi is their third manager of the campaign if you include the two game stint by Jose Tavares, and they could only finish third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga - nine points adrift of Benfica in second.

They were out of Europe by the end of February too, and Palmeiras also have the added advantage of still being in the midst of their season - not right at the end of it, with no competitive game in a month.

Recommended Bet Back PSG & Palmeiras to Win, and Over 4.5 Goals in Bayern Munich v Auckland City SBK 6/1

