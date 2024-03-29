The Daily Acca: A 6/1 Championship treble

Coventry to keep pace with the top six

Owls to pick up a massive three points

Norwich to win again at home

The Sky Blues return to Championship action sitting in eighth place - four points off the Play-offs. They do have a game in hand over Norwich in sixth though, and I am a little surprised that they are odds-against to win at Huddersfield this afternoon.

The Terriers are third from bottom and failed to even beat Rotherham last time. That extended their winless run to four - two defeats - and it's just one point from the last nine available at home.

Mark Robins' visitors have won four of their last five in all competitions, and in their last four away from home, they have beaten Stoke, Watford and Wolves.

Danny Röhl has transformed Sheffield Wednesday's season, and while they have lost their last two, defeats to Leeds and Ipswich can be forgiven.

The Owls are just one point from safety, and they have won six of their last 10 at Hillsborough.

Swansea are the visitors, and while they won their last game against rivals, Cardiff, they are pretty safely berthed in mid-table and don't need the points as badly as the hosts.

The Canaries are flying under David Wagner, and they are currently 10 unbeaten at Carrow Road. Their last six here were all victories, and that includes visits from West Brom and Coventry.

The wheels have started to come off for Plymouth, and they have slipped to 18th in the table - just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Ian Foster's men have won just one of their last nine, and slipped to six defeats.