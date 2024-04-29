The Daily Acca: A 6/1 Acca to start the week
The week begins with a 6/17.00 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson, with his three selections coming from the Championship, Serie A and La Liga.
No clean sheets in Italian contest
Foxes to seal the title at Deepdale
A low-scorer at the Nou Camp
BTTS in Genoa v Cagliari @ 20/231.87
Goals should be on the menu in Serie A tonight, as Genoa and Cagliari are set to face one another at the Marassi.
They are both in the top four when it comes to both teams to score backers collecting in the Italian top flight this season, and that was aided in part by the reverse fixture finishing 2-1 in November.
The hosts have seen 59% of their fixtures finish with goals for both teams, and that increases to 70% if we focus on their last 10 matches on this ground.
The visitors are up a 62%, and they are currently on a run of four to see this selection land.
Leicester (90mins) @ 8/131.61
Three defeats on the bounce have ended Preston's Play-off hopes, and while Leicester have already confirmed their promotion back to the Premier League, I fancy them to seal the title by winning at Deepdale.
Ryan Lowe's hosts have failed to score in each of their last three outings, and one of those was at home. Their fixture list wasn't easy, but it doesn't get any harder than the team that are top of the league and on target for 100pts.
The Foxes haven't been at their best in 2024, but they have risen to the occasion when it matters, and they looked to be bang back in form in their 5-0 demolition of Southampton last time.
Under 2.5 Goals in Barcelona v Valencia @ 5/42.25
Barcelona have dropped to third, but they can go above Girona if they beat Valencia in their game in hand tonight.
I think that backing a low-scoring affair could be the value play in this one, given the current prices.
Valencia were beaten 1-2 at home by Real Betis, most recently, but prior to that they had five matches in a row finish with two goals or fewer, and even Under 1.5 backers would have collected in all five.
Barca have won their last three at home in La Liga to nil, with the latest two of which being 1-0 victories.
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 203pts
Returned: 175.15pts
P/L: -27.85pts
