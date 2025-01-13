The Daily Acca: A 5/1 treble to start the week

Expect goals at the Den

Both teams to score at Monza

Sociedad's strong home run to continue

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Cody Gakpo (v Nottingham Forest) is the main man for our Tuesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week action seeing a top of the table clash.

Gakpo averages 1.09 shots on target per 90 mins this season and has had at least 1 SOT in 7 out of 11 fixtures this season. Only Mohammed Salah (21) has scored more goals for Liverpool than Gakpo (12) this season for the reds.

We just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cody Gakpo to have 1+ shots on target v Nottingham Forest (was 1/2) NOW SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Premier League midweek bets!

The only FA Cup tie of the night sees Millwall host Dagenham, and I can definitely see both teams scoring in this one.

The National League side head to the Den sitting just 15th in their division, but they have already knocked out league opposition in rounds two and three - both of which came away from home.

The Championship hosts now have Alex Neil in charge, but he is winless in two as manager, and that includes a 0-1 home defeat to Oxford.

Monza are bottom of Serie A, and they have lost their last six matches. Their last win came in October, and even a recent change of manager hasn't proved successful as yet.

Their last five defeats were all by a 2-1 scoreline though, and with Fiorentina on a poor run themselves, I think that the odds on both teams to score are generous.

The visitors lost 0-3 at home to Napoli last time, but prior to that they had three in a row see this selection land, as have three of their last five on the road.

It's eighth versus fifth in La Liga this evening, and I think that home advantage will prove to be the difference at the Reale Arena.

Real Sociedad have been on a good run in front of their own fans of late - winning four of their last five in all competitions, and drawing the other. Of note, that spell was kicked off with a 1-0 victory over Barcelona.

Villarreal are up in fifth place, and are challenging for a spot in next year's Champions League, but it's just one win in seven in all competitions, and they were aided by red cards for their opponents in that game.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in both of Millwall v Dag & Red and Monza v Fiorentina, and Real Sociedad to Win SBK 5/1

Now read Dave Tindall's Preview of Nottingham Forest v Liverpool