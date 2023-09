Hoffenheim were beaten in their opening Bundesliga match of the season, but have since followed it with four straight wins. It is worth noting however that those victories came against teams that are not amongst the strongest in the division.

Today they welcome Dortmund to the PreZero Arena, and with the visitors available to back at even money, I make them a good bet to kick off this treble.

The visitors have taken 11 points from their opening five fixtures, and they have won their last two. Edin Terzić's side have also won the last four meetings with Hoffenheim, and their last three trips to this ground have yielded wins..

Sheffield Wednesday currently prop up the Championship table, as they have taken just two points from a possible 24 since their dramatic promotion from League One.

Xisco Muñoz has failed to make an impression since he took over from Darren Moore this summer, and even though they have home advantage here, I can't see them turning things around against Sunderland.

The Black Cats are fifth with 13 points, but they need to bounce back from a disappointing 0-1 home defeat against Cardiff last time.

Prior to that though it had been three wins in a row - two of which were on the road.

Barcelona remain unbeaten this season, and even though they were held to a draw at Real Mallorca last time, it's hard to imagine them slipping up at home to Sevilla.

The visitors have put an indifferent start behind them to go unbeaten in their last four in all competitions, but three of those came at home.

In their two away games this term they have lost a Alaves and drawn at Osasuna, whereas Barca have played four and won four at the Nou Camp.