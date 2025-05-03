The Daily Acca: A 5/1 Premier League Treble

No joy for Ipswich on Merseyside

Leicester to win the basement battle

Arsenal to build some momentum

Everton's form has dipped in recent weeks, but their two recent losses did come against Man City and Chelsea, and today they have a nice home game against Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys head to Merseyside having already had their relegation back to the Championship confirmed, and they have just lost their last two matches to an aggregate score of 7-0.

David Moyes has vastly improved the hosts since his return to Goodison, and even though they have little to play for, this is the club's penultimate fixture before their stadium move, and they should prove far too strong this afternoon.

It has been a season to forget for both Leicester and Southampton, and while you can argue that it is the Saints who are playing the better football at present, I quite like the Foxes win at the King Power today.

The last time Ruud van Nistelrooy's side were at home, they played pretty well to contain Liverpool to a 0-1 defeat. There have been glimpses of improvement of late, and they will be keen to give their suffering supporters something to cheer before the end of the campaign.

Southampton have at least drawn two of their last five, but they have only won twice all season, and they have just 11 points to their name.

The Gunners will of course have one eye on their trip to Paris on Wednesday, but they will still want to build some momentum following the first leg defeat this week, and they can do that against Bournemouth in the tea-time kick-off.

Mikel Arteta will still be keen for his team to finish as runners-up to Liverpool in the league, so with Man City closing in behind them, they could do with putting another three points on the board here.

The Cherries haven't been as good over the last eight to 10 weeks, and while they are unbeaten in four now, three of those were draws.

