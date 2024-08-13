Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: A 5/1 Carabao Cup Treble

Watford manager - Tom Cleverley
Tom Cleverley's Watford made a winning start to the season

It's Carabao Cup first round action for Paul Robinson tonight, with his Daily Acca being a 5/16.00 treble featuring three wins for Championship clubs.

Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special

Leg 1 Cardiff (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (19:45)

Cardiff were beaten at home by Sunderland in their Championship opener at the weekend, but I fancy them to bounce back in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Of course we do not know what kind of side either manager will pick, but my general feeling is that the hosts have a stronger squad than their League One opponents.

Bristol Rovers make the short trip to the Welsh capital having beaten Northampton on Saturday, but they were hardly high-flyers in that division last season, and they have exited in the first round of this competition in each of the last four years.

Leg 2 Sunderland (90mins) @ 13/102.30 (19:45)

Régis Le Bris made a winning start as manager of Sunderland at the weekend, in the aforementioned victory at Cardiff, and they can make it away win number two at Preston tonight.

Ryan Lowe has left Deepdale by mutual consent following his team being booed off the pitch in their loss to Sheffield United on Friday, and as they finished last season poorly too, it could be a long campaign for the Lilywhites.

No new manager has been lined up yet, and with the Black Cats looking good on Saturday, the away victory looks like a decent bet.

Leg 3 Watford (90mins) @ 1/21.50 (19:45)

The Hornets came out on the right side of a five goal thriller at Millwall on Saturday, as Tom Cleverley aims to finally be the Watford manager that can hold down the job for more than five minutes.

Tonight they welcome League Two's MK Dons to Vicarage Road, with Mike Williamson's men having been beaten at home by Bradford in their season opener.

A bit like the other ties, it is a bit of a lottery as to what team each manager will put out, but with more strength in depth and home advantage, it's hard to look past a Watford victory.

Recommended Bet

Back Cardiff, Sunderland & Watford all to Win

SBK5/1

Now check out some of Lewis Jones' Premier League Predictions

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 4pts

Returned: 0pts

P/L: -4pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

West Ham v Aston Villa: Stalemate stands-out at London Stadium

  • Mark O'Haire
Julen Lopetegui - West Ham
English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats MD1: Back 5/2 Isak tip and 6/1 Bet Builder at London Stadium

  • Alexander Boyes
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
English Premier League

Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips for Matchday 1

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    West Ham v Aston Villa: Stalemate stands-out at London Stadium

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats MD1: Back 5/2 Isak tip and 6/1 Bet Builder at London Stadium

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Saturday Tips: Six tempting bets including a 13/2 shout

  4. Football Betting Tips

    EFL Championship Tips: The Best Bets for MD2 including a 4/1 anytime goalscorer

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday One Tips

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Start Of Season Special with Alan Shearer

  • Editor