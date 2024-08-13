The Daily Acca: A 5/1 Carabao Cup Treble
It's Carabao Cup first round action for Paul Robinson tonight, with his Daily Acca being a 5/16.00 treble featuring three wins for Championship clubs.
-
Cardiff to get the job done at home
-
Black Cats to compound Preston's nightmare start
-
Watford to cruise through to second round
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special
Leg 1 Cardiff (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (19:45)
Cardiff were beaten at home by Sunderland in their Championship opener at the weekend, but I fancy them to bounce back in the Carabao Cup this evening.
Of course we do not know what kind of side either manager will pick, but my general feeling is that the hosts have a stronger squad than their League One opponents.
Bristol Rovers make the short trip to the Welsh capital having beaten Northampton on Saturday, but they were hardly high-flyers in that division last season, and they have exited in the first round of this competition in each of the last four years.
Leg 2 Sunderland (90mins) @ 13/102.30 (19:45)
Régis Le Bris made a winning start as manager of Sunderland at the weekend, in the aforementioned victory at Cardiff, and they can make it away win number two at Preston tonight.
Ryan Lowe has left Deepdale by mutual consent following his team being booed off the pitch in their loss to Sheffield United on Friday, and as they finished last season poorly too, it could be a long campaign for the Lilywhites.
No new manager has been lined up yet, and with the Black Cats looking good on Saturday, the away victory looks like a decent bet.
Leg 3 Watford (90mins) @ 1/21.50 (19:45)
The Hornets came out on the right side of a five goal thriller at Millwall on Saturday, as Tom Cleverley aims to finally be the Watford manager that can hold down the job for more than five minutes.
Tonight they welcome League Two's MK Dons to Vicarage Road, with Mike Williamson's men having been beaten at home by Bradford in their season opener.
A bit like the other ties, it is a bit of a lottery as to what team each manager will put out, but with more strength in depth and home advantage, it's hard to look past a Watford victory.
Now check out some of Lewis Jones' Premier League Predictions
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 4pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -4pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
West Ham v Aston Villa: Stalemate stands-out at London Stadium
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats MD1: Back 5/2 Isak tip and 6/1 Bet Builder at London Stadium
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Saturday Tips: Six tempting bets including a 13/2 shout
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Championship Tips: The Best Bets for MD2 including a 4/1 anytime goalscorer
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta