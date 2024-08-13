The Daily Acca: A 5/1 Carabao Cup Treble

Cardiff to get the job done at home

Black Cats to compound Preston's nightmare start

Watford to cruise through to second round

Cardiff were beaten at home by Sunderland in their Championship opener at the weekend, but I fancy them to bounce back in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Of course we do not know what kind of side either manager will pick, but my general feeling is that the hosts have a stronger squad than their League One opponents.

Bristol Rovers make the short trip to the Welsh capital having beaten Northampton on Saturday, but they were hardly high-flyers in that division last season, and they have exited in the first round of this competition in each of the last four years.

Régis Le Bris made a winning start as manager of Sunderland at the weekend, in the aforementioned victory at Cardiff, and they can make it away win number two at Preston tonight.

Ryan Lowe has left Deepdale by mutual consent following his team being booed off the pitch in their loss to Sheffield United on Friday, and as they finished last season poorly too, it could be a long campaign for the Lilywhites.

No new manager has been lined up yet, and with the Black Cats looking good on Saturday, the away victory looks like a decent bet.

The Hornets came out on the right side of a five goal thriller at Millwall on Saturday, as Tom Cleverley aims to finally be the Watford manager that can hold down the job for more than five minutes.

Tonight they welcome League Two's MK Dons to Vicarage Road, with Mike Williamson's men having been beaten at home by Bradford in their season opener.

A bit like the other ties, it is a bit of a lottery as to what team each manager will put out, but with more strength in depth and home advantage, it's hard to look past a Watford victory.

Recommended Bet Back Cardiff, Sunderland & Watford all to Win SBK 5/1

