Lazio to get revenge on Feyenoord

Another away success for Leipzig

Ipswich to return to winning ways

Feyenoord currently top Group E having won two of their three matches to date, which includes a 3-1 victory over Lazio last time.

I expect things to be different in Rome though, with the hosts largely being excellent on their own patch. They have lost four times in all competitions at home in the calendar year of 2023, and their latest three outings here were victories over Torino, Atalanta and Fiorentina.

The visitors were beaten in their sole Group E away fixture, and they also recently lost at FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

The Germans currently trail Manchester City by three points at the top of Group G, but they have a five point cushion to the two teams behind them.

They face one of those this evening, as they travel to Red Star Belgrade. The Serbian side have lost two of their three Group G matches, including the reverse fixture a fortnight ago.

Leipzig have a much stronger pedigree in the Champions League, and they have won four of their last six away games in this competition.

Ipswich had to come from 2-0 down to draw at Birmingham on Saturday, and while they were expected to win that game, they did show plenty of resilience to earn a point.

They are away from home again tonight, but a trip to Rotherham is probably a bit easier, as the hosts are third from bottom of the Championship.

Admittedly, only Leicester and Bristol City have beaten them here this term, but the Tractor Boys are unbeaten on the road - winning five of their seven to date.