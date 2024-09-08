The Daily Acca: A 4/1 treble from the Nations League
There are three more Nations League selections in Paul Robinson's Daily Acca today, with his trio of wins coming in at around the 4/15.00 mark.
Danes to rule on home soil
Spain to put a win on the board
Declining Croatia to pull out the win
Leg 1 Denmark (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (17:00)
The Danes started their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Switzerland, and I think they can make it back to back wins against Serbia today.
The visitors to Copenhagen held Euro 2024 winners Spain to a draw during the week, but that was on home soil, and it will be much trickier to pick up a result on the road.
These two teams actually met during the Euros, with their group game finishing 0-0 - but it's worth noting that Denmark only needed a point to qualify.
Leg 2 Spain (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (17:00)
The Swiss fell to an opening 2-0 defeat in Denmark, and even now they are at home, I can see them suffering a similar fate at the hands of Spain.
The Spanish couldn't get the ball in the net against the Serbs, but with two points already dropped, they will be keen to put a win on the board as soon as possible.
Luis de la Fuente has a lot of quality in his squad, and while Switzerland are an above average nation, they aren't in the same bracket as the Euro 2024 champions.
Leg 3 Croatia (90mins) @ 8/131.61 (19:45)
I have been quite negative about Croatia in recent times, and while I still think they are on quite a sharp decline, I would still expect them to beat Poland at home.
The Poles won 2-3 at Hampden Park during the week, but the Scots can blow hot and cold, and they were pretty poor during the Euros - taking just one point from their group.
The hosts exited in the Group stage of the Euros themselves, but it took a last minute goal from Italy to knock them out, and while they lost 2-1 in Portugal on Thursday, this is a much easier task.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 22pts
Returned: 7.55pts
P/L: -14.45pts
