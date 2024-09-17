Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Champions League Treble

Liverpool manager - Arne Slot
Arne Slot will want his team to bounce straight back with a win

It was a superb start to the week for Paul Robinson with a 13/2 Daily Acca winner, and he's looking to follow it up with a 4/15.00 treble from the Champions League.

  • Villa to win in Switzerland

  • Juventus to stop PSV in their tracks

  • Slot to answer any critics

Leg 1 Aston Villa (90mins) @ 4/71.57 (17:45)

The new format for the Champions League gets underway tonight, and I am expecting Aston Villa to pick up an away win.

Clearly they aren't a team that are overly experienced in European football, but they had a good run in Europe last season, and they also have Unai Emery as manager, who is well seasoned in this kind of competition.

Villa have made a strong start to their campaign with three wins from four, and while things will now start to get tougher with two games a week to play, things are looking promising.

Young Boys are their hosts this evening, and while they have a lot more European experience, they just aren't on the same level as Villa, and will likely struggle.

Leg 2 Juventus (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (17:45)

Thiago Motta remains unbeaten as manager of Juventus, with the former Bologna man having won two and drawn two of his first four games in charge.

The Old Lady are yet to concede a goal in Serie A, and that defensive soundness should prove a real asset in the Champions League.

Tonight they host a PSV side that are flying in the Eredivisie - played five and won five, scoring a whopping 20 goals across those five outings.

They step up a level here though, and while they qualified from their Champions League group last year, they were knocked out by Dortmund in the last 16.

Leg 3 Liverpool (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (20:00)

Arne Slot suffered his first defeat as Liverpool manager at the weekend, as his side fell to a shock 0-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

Their performance at Anfield was far from good, but they have shown plenty of promise in their other three matches to make me think that they can win at the San Siro tonight.

AC Milan beat Venezia 4-0 at the weekend, but prior to that they were winless in three Serie A fixtures - drawing with Torino and Lazio, and losing at Parma.

Assuming the Reds bounce back from Saturday's loss, they are a good price to pick up the three points.

Recommended Bet

Back Aston Villa, Juventus & Liverpool all to Win

SBK4/1

Now read James Eastham's preview of Young Boys v Aston Villa

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 29pts

Returned: 19.92pts

P/L: -9.08pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1

  • Lewis Jones
Nuno Espirito Santo is doing magnificent work at Forest
English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City

  • Paul Higham
Pep Guardiola claps the fans after a Man City game
English Premier League

Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week

  • Stephen Tudor
Jorgen Strand Larsen, Wolves striker

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League 1 and 2 Tips: Moore draws please in Tuesday 20/1 and 18/1 accas

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday Football Tips: Foul magnets can deliver again at 15/8

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League gameweek 30 preview

  • Joe Dyer
Football...Only Bettor

FA Cup Quarter Final Preview

  • Editor