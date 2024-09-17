The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Champions League Treble

Villa to win in Switzerland

Juventus to stop PSV in their tracks

Slot to answer any critics

The new format for the Champions League gets underway tonight, and I am expecting Aston Villa to pick up an away win.

Clearly they aren't a team that are overly experienced in European football, but they had a good run in Europe last season, and they also have Unai Emery as manager, who is well seasoned in this kind of competition.

Villa have made a strong start to their campaign with three wins from four, and while things will now start to get tougher with two games a week to play, things are looking promising.

Young Boys are their hosts this evening, and while they have a lot more European experience, they just aren't on the same level as Villa, and will likely struggle.

Thiago Motta remains unbeaten as manager of Juventus, with the former Bologna man having won two and drawn two of his first four games in charge.

The Old Lady are yet to concede a goal in Serie A, and that defensive soundness should prove a real asset in the Champions League.

Tonight they host a PSV side that are flying in the Eredivisie - played five and won five, scoring a whopping 20 goals across those five outings.

They step up a level here though, and while they qualified from their Champions League group last year, they were knocked out by Dortmund in the last 16.

Arne Slot suffered his first defeat as Liverpool manager at the weekend, as his side fell to a shock 0-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

Their performance at Anfield was far from good, but they have shown plenty of promise in their other three matches to make me think that they can win at the San Siro tonight.

AC Milan beat Venezia 4-0 at the weekend, but prior to that they were winless in three Serie A fixtures - drawing with Torino and Lazio, and losing at Parma.

Assuming the Reds bounce back from Saturday's loss, they are a good price to pick up the three points.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa, Juventus & Liverpool all to Win SBK 4/1

