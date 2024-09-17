The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Champions League Treble
It was a superb start to the week for Paul Robinson with a 13/2 Daily Acca winner, and he's looking to follow it up with a 4/15.00 treble from the Champions League.
-
Villa to win in Switzerland
-
Juventus to stop PSV in their tracks
-
Slot to answer any critics
Leg 1 Aston Villa (90mins) @ 4/71.57 (17:45)
The new format for the Champions League gets underway tonight, and I am expecting Aston Villa to pick up an away win.
Clearly they aren't a team that are overly experienced in European football, but they had a good run in Europe last season, and they also have Unai Emery as manager, who is well seasoned in this kind of competition.
Villa have made a strong start to their campaign with three wins from four, and while things will now start to get tougher with two games a week to play, things are looking promising.
Young Boys are their hosts this evening, and while they have a lot more European experience, they just aren't on the same level as Villa, and will likely struggle.
Leg 2 Juventus (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (17:45)
Thiago Motta remains unbeaten as manager of Juventus, with the former Bologna man having won two and drawn two of his first four games in charge.
The Old Lady are yet to concede a goal in Serie A, and that defensive soundness should prove a real asset in the Champions League.
Tonight they host a PSV side that are flying in the Eredivisie - played five and won five, scoring a whopping 20 goals across those five outings.
They step up a level here though, and while they qualified from their Champions League group last year, they were knocked out by Dortmund in the last 16.
Leg 3 Liverpool (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (20:00)
Arne Slot suffered his first defeat as Liverpool manager at the weekend, as his side fell to a shock 0-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.
Their performance at Anfield was far from good, but they have shown plenty of promise in their other three matches to make me think that they can win at the San Siro tonight.
AC Milan beat Venezia 4-0 at the weekend, but prior to that they were winless in three Serie A fixtures - drawing with Torino and Lazio, and losing at Parma.
Assuming the Reds bounce back from Saturday's loss, they are a good price to pick up the three points.
Now read James Eastham's preview of Young Boys v Aston Villa
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 29pts
Returned: 19.92pts
P/L: -9.08pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League 1 and 2 Tips: Moore draws please in Tuesday 20/1 and 18/1 accas
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Foul magnets can deliver again at 15/8