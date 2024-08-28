The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Carabao Cup Treble

Cherries to exit at the London Stadium

The Hammers bounced back from an opening weekend home defeat by going to Selhurst Park and winning 0-2, and I am backing them to beat Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The visitors have drawn both of their opening two league matches - away at Nottingham Forest and at home to Newcastle. Andoni Iraola has done well since coming in as manager, but their away record since the start of 2024 hasn't been great - just two wins in all competitions.

The hosts will be keen to get a cup run going considering that this is their first season in a while without any European commitments, and I can see Julen Lopetegui fielding a relatively strong XI.

AFC Wimbledon have won two of their opening three League Two fixtures, and they beat Bromley in the last round of this competition. Things get much tougher today though, as they have to entertain Premier League Ipswich, and it's hard to imagine anything other than an away success.

The Tractor Boys have lost their first two matches back in the top flight, but fixtures against Liverpool and Man City are arguably the two hardest in the division.

They showed glimmers of promise in both of those encounters, and Kieran McKenna will be aiming for a confidence boosting win ahead of the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

The only thing left for Eddie Howe to do at Newcastle is win a trophy, and as ever, the Carabao Cup offers the best chance each season.

Cup draws haven't been kind to them in recent years, and they have again drawn an away tie at a Premier League club here, but Nottingham Forest are one of the poorer teams in the division.

I expect the Magpies to be quite strong for this trip to the City Ground, and while Forest have been quite good in front of their own fans, their focus might be on their game against Wolves at the weekend.

Recommended Bet Back West Ham, Ipswich & Newcastle all to Win SBK 4/1

