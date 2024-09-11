The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Brazilian double

Fortaleza to miss their chance to go top

Sport Recife to win on the road

Fortaleza are flying this season, as they start the day in second place in Brazil's Serie A - and they could go top if they win their game in hand tonight.

I don't see it panning out that way though, as they travel to an Internacional side that have won their last two outings - both of which were on this ground.

Roger Machado only took over as manager in July, and he currently has them on a four match unbeaten run - which has seen them climb to 10th in the league. It's also worth noting that they have played two or three games less than most of the other clubs in the division.

The visitors have picked up 33 of their 48 points at home, and they were beaten 2-0 at Botafogo on their latest away outing.

Sport Recife have been trying to earn promotion back to the Brazilian top flight for a number of seasons now, and they are looking in relatively good shape at present.

Head Coach, Pepa, has them in sixth place - the top four all earn automatic promotion - and they have two games in hand over the five teams above them. If they won both, they would be level on points with the leaders.

An away trip to CRB shouldn't phase them too much, given that the hosts are fourth from bottom with no victory since July. Since that last win they have played nine, lost six and drawn three - with two of the draws also coming back in July.

Recommended Bet Back Internacional & Sport Recife both to Win SBK 4/1







