The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Brazilian double
Paul Robinson's Daily Acca is a Brazilian double today, with his two selections from South America coming in at just under the 4/15.00 mark.
-
Fortaleza to miss their chance to go top
-
Sport Recife to win on the road
Leg 1 Internacional (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (23:30)
Fortaleza are flying this season, as they start the day in second place in Brazil's Serie A - and they could go top if they win their game in hand tonight.
I don't see it panning out that way though, as they travel to an Internacional side that have won their last two outings - both of which were on this ground.
Roger Machado only took over as manager in July, and he currently has them on a four match unbeaten run - which has seen them climb to 10th in the league. It's also worth noting that they have played two or three games less than most of the other clubs in the division.
The visitors have picked up 33 of their 48 points at home, and they were beaten 2-0 at Botafogo on their latest away outing.
Leg 2 Sport Recife (90mins) @ 7/52.40 (01:30)
Sport Recife have been trying to earn promotion back to the Brazilian top flight for a number of seasons now, and they are looking in relatively good shape at present.
Head Coach, Pepa, has them in sixth place - the top four all earn automatic promotion - and they have two games in hand over the five teams above them. If they won both, they would be level on points with the leaders.
An away trip to CRB shouldn't phase them too much, given that the hosts are fourth from bottom with no victory since July. Since that last win they have played nine, lost six and drawn three - with two of the draws also coming back in July.
Now check out these Opta based bets on the Champions League
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 24pts
Returned: 12.37pts
P/L: -11.63pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11
-
Football Betting Tips
Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back Olise in 7/2 Club World Cup Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated