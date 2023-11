Goals for both teams in Denmark

Dutch flyers to beat Lens

Inter to win again in Group D

The race for second place in Group A of the Champions League is at a delicate stage, with Galatasaray - currently in second - expected to lose in Munich tonight.

That gives the winners of this clash between FC Copenhagen and Manchester United a real boost, and while I would make the latter the favourite, I can't trust them at odds-on.

I definitely expect goals though, and am happy to back both teams to score at the current price. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford only finished 1-0, but the Danes caused United plenty of problems, and they have home advantage here - a place where they scored against Bayern last time in a 1-2 defeat.

Lens have underperformed in Ligue One this season, but they have performed with great credit in this competition. However, despite being unbeaten to date, I have to make PSV a solid bet to beat them in Eindhoven.

The Dutch hosts are currently bottom of Group B, but they have only lost one of their three fixtures, and they are flying in the Eredivisie with a 100% record this term - 11 games, 11 wins, 41 goals scored and only five conceded.

The French club took advantage of a sub-par Arsenal performance in their sole Group B victory, and while they drew at Sevilla and at home to these opponents a fortnight ago, they are likely to come up short tonight.

Inter Milan are level on points with Real Sociedad at the top of Group D, and while they have a four point cushion already over Salzburg in third, I can't see them travelling to Austria and playing for a draw.

The Italians beat Salzburg by two goals to one in Milan two weeks ago, and that followed a 1-0 victory over Benfica. Their other game saw them draw 1-1 at Sociedad.

The hosts won their opener at Benfica, but since then it's been a pair of defeats, and they look outclassed against the current leaders of Serie A.