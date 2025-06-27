The Daily Acca: A 3/1 Acca from the Irish Premier Division

Bohemians to be liked at home

Derry to beat the Drogs

Cork's BTTS trend to continue

Bohemians are enjoying a good season following their eighth placed finish last year, and they start the day in second place - nine points behind the leaders, but with two games in hand.

The visitors to Dalymount Park are Sligo Rovers, and while they have won two of their last three outings, they are still second from bottom. It's also worth noting that those victories were at home, and on the road it's four losses from their last five.

The hosts have six of their last seven in front of their own patch, and with the title still well within their grasp, I expect them to put another three points on the board.

Derry are in fourth following a pair of 1-0 wins, and they can make it three victories on the bounce by beating Drogheda.

The Drogs finished ninth of 10 last term, but they are third this time around, largely down to the fact that they have become very hard to beat. It's just four losses for them all season, but they are winless in seven on their travels, and Derry are back in form.

The selection have just won at Shelbourne and St Pat's, and it's three wins from their last five on this ground.

Cork have struggled since their promotion back to the top flight, and they are bottom of the table - four points adrift of Sligo. Their goal output isn't too bad compared to most of the teams in the division, but they have conceded 38 in 21 fixtures.

St Patricks are in sixth, and they will view this as a great opportunity to end a run of three straight defeats. Even with five losses from their last six away from home, they have only failed to score twice, and 10 of Cork's last 11 outings have seen BTTS backers collect.

Recommended Bet Back Bohemians & Derry City to Win, and BTTS in Cork v St Patricks SBK 3/1

