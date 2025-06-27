Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: A 3/1 Acca from the Irish Premier Division

Irish football
The Irish Premier Division takes centre stage tonight

With no Club World Cup action today, Paul Robinson is focusing his attention on the Irish Premier Division, and he has picked out a 3/14.00 Daily Acca from the Emerald Isle.

  • Bohemians to be liked at home

  • Derry to beat the Drogs

  • Cork's BTTS trend to continue

Leg 1 Bohemians (90mins) @ 2/71.29 (19:45)  

Bohemians are enjoying a good season following their eighth placed finish last year, and they start the day in second place - nine points behind the leaders, but with two games in hand.

The visitors to Dalymount Park are Sligo Rovers, and while they have won two of their last three outings, they are still second from bottom. It's also worth noting that those victories were at home, and on the road it's four losses from their last five.

The hosts have six of their last seven in front of their own patch, and with the title still well within their grasp, I expect them to put another three points on the board.

Leg 2 Derry City (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (19:45)  

Derry are in fourth following a pair of 1-0 wins, and they can make it three victories on the bounce by beating Drogheda.

The Drogs finished ninth of 10 last term, but they are third this time around, largely down to the fact that they have become very hard to beat. It's just four losses for them all season, but they are winless in seven on their travels, and Derry are back in form.

The selection have just won at Shelbourne and St Pat's, and it's three wins from their last five on this ground.

Leg 3 BTTS in Cork v St Patricks @ 20/231.87 (19:45)  

Cork have struggled since their promotion back to the top flight, and they are bottom of the table - four points adrift of Sligo. Their goal output isn't too bad compared to most of the teams in the division, but they have conceded 38 in 21 fixtures.

St Patricks are in sixth, and they will view this as a great opportunity to end a run of three straight defeats. Even with five losses from their last six away from home, they have only failed to score twice, and 10 of Cork's last 11 outings have seen BTTS backers collect.

Recommended Bet

Back Bohemians & Derry City to Win, and BTTS in Cork v St Patricks

SBK3/1

Now read Jimmy the Punt's preview of Benfica v Chelsea

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 193pts

Returned: 177.45pts

P/L: -15.55pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Paul Robinson

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Internationals

England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

  • Max Liu
European Championships U21s trophy
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.
Internationals

Football Accumulator Tips: Back England U21s in 5/1 Match Odds 90 acca

  • Andy Robson
England badge

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman