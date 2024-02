County to keep themselves in the Play-off picture

Owls to boost their survival hopes

Betis to win in Cadiz

Notts County are targeting back-to-back promotions, and while their form has dipped in recent weeks, they are still in seventh, which is the last remaining Play-off place.

They could do with beating Gillingham at home tonight, not just to keep pace with the teams above them, but also because the Gills are only a point worse-off in 10th.

The visitors have won just one of their last five in all competitions though, and they have lost 50% of their away matches this season. County, meanwhile, have won 10 of their 14 in front of their own fans.

Birmingham have clearly improved under Tony Mowbray, but the improvement that Sheffield Wednesday have shown under Danny Röhl has been greater, and after a difficult run of games in league and cup, I expect the Owls to return to winning ways here.

The Blues have just lost their last two - both away from home and both against tough opponents, admittedly - but they couldn't even find the net against either Leicester or West Brom, and the hosts have now won four of their last nine at Hillsborough.

Real Betis are much stronger at home than they are away, and with just two road wins this season, tipping them at this price seems a bit of a stretch.

Cadiz have only won two of their 11 at home though - losing three times - and while they have drawn plenty of times, the goals have dried up of late, as they have failed to score in five of their last six outings.

The selection won at Mallorca in their last away match, and they can go back-to-back tonight.