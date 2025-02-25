The Daily Acca: A 14/1 Midweek Premier League Treble
It's an all Premier League Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, and his trio of victories comes in at around the 14/115.00 mark.
Gunners to go up in smoke at the City Ground
Spurs to continue to haunt Man City
Liverpool to pick up another three points
Leg 1 Nottingham Forest (90mins) @ 13/53.60 (19:30)
Arsenal's slim chance of winning the Premier League this season became even slimmer at the weekend, and after tonight, I expect their hopes to be practically non-existent.
Nottingham Forest are overpriced to beat the Gunners here, even if Nuno Espirito Santo's team have just lost their last two games. They were both on the road, though, and at the City Ground it's 16 points from the last 18 available.
The visitors are struggling with injuries at the moment, especially in the forward areas, and they looked toothless in their 0-1 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday.
Leg 2 Tottenham (90mins) @ 15/82.88 (19:30)
Spurs are not a team to rely on, but Manchester City are one of clubs they are most consistent against. Tottenham have won both meetings between these two this term, and five of the last nine.
Ange Postecoglou has been able to welcome some players back from injury in recent weeks, and that has helped enable them to win their last three in the league - conceding just one goal.
Pep Guardiola witnessed just how far his side has fallen on Sunday, as Liverpool kept them at arms length in their 0-2 success at the Etihad, and with Erling Haaland remaining a fitness doubt, I think the value is on the hosts in this one.
Leg 3 Liverpool (90mins) @ 4/91.44 (20:15)
The Reds start the night 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League, and while Newcastle are quite formidable opponents, it's hard to bet against Arne Slot's men this season.
A slight wobble was put to bed at the Etihad at the weekend, and I expect them to kick on again, following a couple of draws away from Anfield - which were still respectable results.
The Magpies were involved in a seven goal thriller against Forest at the weekend, and while they came out on top, they were thoroughly disappointing on their recent away outing at Man City.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's preview of Liverpool v Newcastle
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 130pts
Returned: 115.86pts
P/L: -14.14pts
