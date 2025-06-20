The Daily Acca: A 13/2 Treble from the Club World Cup
Chelsea kick off Paul Robinson's Daily Acca today, with his trio of selections from the Club World Cup coming in at around the 13/27.50 mark.
No clean sheet for Chelsea against Flamengo
Los Angeles to give themselves a lifeline
Bayern and Boca to serve up goals
Leg 1 BTTS in Flamengo v Chelsea @ 1/12.00 (19:00)
These two teams won their opening Group D fixtures, so the pressure is off a bit now and they are in a great position to qualify for the knockout rounds.
The Blues are the favourites to beat their Brazilian counterparts at Lincoln Financial Field this evening, but I wouldn't underestimate Flamengo, and I can definitely see both teams scoring.
Filipe Luís had a brief spell at Stamford Bridge as a player, and he has already led Flamengo to Copa do Brasil and Supercopa do Brasil victories since he took over as manager in 2024.
They are currently unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, and should also have a match fitness edge over Chelsea.
Leg 2 Los Angeles (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (23:00)
The other two teams in Group D are Los Angeles FC and Tunis, and while the MLS is clearly not the strongest league in the world, they should have the edge against Tunisian champions.
Steve Cherundolo's men didn't manage to score against Chelsea, but they did have chances, it's just that they didn't take them.
Tunis were beaten 2-0 by Flamengo in their opener, and while they will be more competitive against LA, it's hard to see them picking up a result.
Leg 3 BTTS in Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors @ 1/12.00 (02:00)
Bayern Munich's 10-0 victory over Auckland has been one of the main talking points from the first round of fixtures in the Club World Cup, but they will surely find things tougher against Boca Juniors.
The Argentinian club blew a 2-0 lead to draw with Benfica last time, in a match that saw both teams reduced to 10 men.
Boca Juniors can certainly mix it with some of the European elite, and even if they don't avoid defeat here, I definitely think they are good value to score.
Now read Paul Higham's Preview of Flamengo v Chelsea
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 186pts
Returned: 174.34pts
P/L: -11.66pts
