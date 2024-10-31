The Daily Acca: A 13/2 Serie A Treble

La Viola's purple patch to continue

Goals for both teams in Rome

Como to fall to first home loss

Fiorentina are in red-hot form at present, and they head to Genoa on the back of five straight wins in all competitions. They thrashed Roma 5-1 on Sunday, and even though they are away from home here, I make them a good bet to pick up win number six.

The hosts are bottom of Serie A with just six points from a possible 27, and it's four losses from their last five - with the only positive result being a 2-2 draw with Bologna.

The visitors beat Lecce 0-6 on their latest road outing and Raffaele Palladino's side are showing no signs of slowing down.

Roma had been showing a little bit of improvement under Ivan Jurić, but that came to a grinding halt at Fiorentina at the weekend, and I wouldn't be backing them at the current odds to beat Torino this evening.

I would much rather focus on the BTTS market, as 'Yes' at near even money, especially given that it has landed comfortably in four of Torino's five away matches this term.

The only one that didn't was a 0-1 victory at Venezia - so they still scored themselves - and only Inter Milan have stopped Roma from finding the net at Stadio Olimpico this season.

Como have more than held their own since their promotion from Serie B last year, but I can't resist the price on Lazio handing them their first home defeat tonight.

The hosts have actually only played three times in front of their own fans this season - drawing with Bologna and Parma, and beating Verona. With all due respect, Lazio are a cut-above those three teams at present, and they are in good form too.

Marco Baroni's visitors beat Genoa 3-0 at the weekend, and that came on the back of a 0-2 victory at FC Twente in European action. It's three wins from their last four in the league, and they have already won at Torino this season.

Recommended Bet Back Fiorentina & Lazio to Win, and BTTS in Roma v Torino SBK 13/2

