The Daily Acca: A 13/2 Serie A Treble
It's an all-Italian Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with his three selections adding up to a 13/27.50 Serie A treble.
-
La Viola's purple patch to continue
-
Goals for both teams in Rome
-
Como to fall to first home loss
Leg 1 Fiorentina (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (17:30)
Fiorentina are in red-hot form at present, and they head to Genoa on the back of five straight wins in all competitions. They thrashed Roma 5-1 on Sunday, and even though they are away from home here, I make them a good bet to pick up win number six.
The hosts are bottom of Serie A with just six points from a possible 27, and it's four losses from their last five - with the only positive result being a 2-2 draw with Bologna.
The visitors beat Lecce 0-6 on their latest road outing and Raffaele Palladino's side are showing no signs of slowing down.
Leg 2 BTTS in Roma v Torino @ 20/231.87 (19:45)
Roma had been showing a little bit of improvement under Ivan Jurić, but that came to a grinding halt at Fiorentina at the weekend, and I wouldn't be backing them at the current odds to beat Torino this evening.
I would much rather focus on the BTTS market, as 'Yes' at near even money, especially given that it has landed comfortably in four of Torino's five away matches this term.
The only one that didn't was a 0-1 victory at Venezia - so they still scored themselves - and only Inter Milan have stopped Roma from finding the net at Stadio Olimpico this season.
Leg 3 Lazio (90mins) @ 7/52.40 (19:45)
Como have more than held their own since their promotion from Serie B last year, but I can't resist the price on Lazio handing them their first home defeat tonight.
The hosts have actually only played three times in front of their own fans this season - drawing with Bologna and Parma, and beating Verona. With all due respect, Lazio are a cut-above those three teams at present, and they are in good form too.
Marco Baroni's visitors beat Genoa 3-0 at the weekend, and that came on the back of a 0-2 victory at FC Twente in European action. It's three wins from their last four in the league, and they have already won at Torino this season.
Now check out the latest on the vacant Manchester United manager position
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 57pts
Returned: 39.24pts
P/L: -17.76pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay
-
Football Betting Tips
Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal