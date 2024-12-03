The Daily Acca: A 12/1 Treble from the Premier League and League One

Tractor Boys to dig in for the win

No worries for Reading against Cambridge

Sharp improvement for the Foxes under RvN

Ipswich were beaten at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but prior to that they had gone three without defeat, and that run included a victory at Spurs.

Crystal Palace saw their winless run extend to four at the weekend, as they needed a late equaliser to take a point against Newcastle at Selhurst Park. That was their third draw out of four, but they were also beaten by Fulham during that period.

The hosts look slightly overpriced to me for this fixture, even if they have only won once since their promotion from the Championship. They have actually drawn four of their last five at Portman Road, and the away record of the visitors this term is played six, drawn three and lost three.

Into League One now, and I can see no reason not to back the seventh placed, Reading, to beat the third from bottom, Cambridge.

The selection needed extra time to get past Harborough Town in the FA Cup on Sunday, but the result still extended their undefeated run to five in all competitions, and it's just one loss in seven in the league.

The Royals have also recorded victories in each of their last four at home in League One, and the visitors have been beaten in six of their eight on the road this season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy makes a quick return to the dugout tonight, as he manages Leicester for the first time since his departure from Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has quite the task on his hands to turn things around at the King Power, but Steve Cooper was probably never going to be the right replacement for Enzo Maresca in the first place, so we could see a quick improvement under van Nistelrooy.

The Hammers head to the Midlands having just been torn apart by Arsenal at the London Stadium, and while they did win at Newcastle prior to that, their overall form under Julen Lopetegui has been poor, and they look vulnerable here.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich, Reading & Leicester all to Win SBK 12/1

