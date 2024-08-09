The Daily Acca: A 10/1 Treble to start the Football League season

Blades to make a winning start

Hard to beat Derby to pick up a point

Clough's Mansfield to be beaten on League One bow

Sheffield United return to the Championship as they look to put their miserable Premier League campaign behind them.

The familiar face of Chris Wilder is in the dugout again, and with summers signings like Callum O'Haire and Kieffer Moore, they will certainly be contenders for automatic promotion this year.

A visit to Deepdale isn't the easiest start in the division, but while Ryan Lowe's men finished 10th last term, that was an overperformance based on the underlying numbers.

The Blades are certainly a notch above the Lilywhites in terms of quality, and if they can shake off last season's heavy defeats, they look like a decent bet to making a winning start to life back in the Championship.

John Eustace remains in charge of Blackburn, despite a troubling finish to last season following his appointment in February.

The former Birmingham boss led Rovers to just three wins from 17 matches, but the positive is that nine of the remaining 14 were draws.

Derby are back in the second tier after a two year stint in League One, with Paul Warne managing to find a winning formula, that although not pretty, is quite effective.

That style should make them hard to beat this season, and while I very much doubt that they will challenge for the top six, I can see them frustrating a lot of their opponents.

Given the hosts' draw percentage under Eustace thus far, and Derby's hard to beat style, the draw seems like a real runner at Ewood Park.

The Tykes have a new man in charge for this new season, as in May they appointed Darrell Clarke, who has previously managed the likes of Cheltenham, Port Vale and Bristol Rovers.

They missed out on promotion in the Play-offs last term, losing their semi-final to Bolton in a high-scoring tie.

At 5/16.00 for promotion on the Betfair Sportsbook, they aren't heavily favoured to go even better this year, but they can certainly make a winning start at Oakwell this evening.

Opponents, Mansfield, have been promoted from League Two, as they finished third to grab the last remaining automatic promotion place.

Nigel Clough has led the team for four years now, and he is certainly capable at this level. This is a tricky opening fixture though, and I see them coming up short in South Yorkshire.

Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United & Barnsley to Win, and The Draw in Blackburn v Derby SBK 10/1

