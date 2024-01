Hatters to spring a small surprise

Robins to see-off the Robins

Emery's men to remain rock-solid at home

Luton continue to scrap away towards the bottom of the league, and out of the three promoted clubs, they are definitely looking like the most likely to stay up.

Picking up points at home will be key to that, and while they face a top eight team this evening, I actually think they are overpriced to get the win.

The Hatters are in good heart following a pair of FA Cup victories since their last league match, and in the league it's two wins from their last four. Newcastle and Crystal Palace have already been beaten here since the last week of November, and they only lost by single goal margins against Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea in the same period.

Brighton are currently on an unbeaten run of six in all competitions, but they were lucky that Wolves were poor in front of goals in the 0-0 draw at the Amex last week. Overall this term they have lost four of their 10 on the road - winning on just three occasions, with two od those coming in August and September.

The Sky Blues were held to a draw at Sheffield Wednesday in the cup on Friday, but Mark Robins did rest a few players for that clash, and they should be able to add to their current run of three straight Championship victories tonight.

Coventry haven't lost any game since a 2-1 defeat at Portman Road on December 2nd, and even then they missed a penalty. Prior to that their last reverse came on November 4th, and last year's beaten Play-off finalists have only been beaten by West Brom in front of their own fans since April 1st.

Liam Manning has had a mixed record since taken over from Nigel Pearson at Bristol City, with his current record being five wins, six draws and five defeats from 16 matches in charge.

Their latest away outing saw them lose 2-0 at an out-of-form, Preston, and they also failed to scored in a 0-0 draw at Birmingham immediately prior to that.

It would be unfair to suggest that the wheels are coming off at Newcastle, but they certainly aren't rolling how they were last season, and Eddie Howe's men are currently in 10th place - 14 points adrift of Villa in fourth.

Transfer speculation around some of their first team players won't have helped, and while they have been very unlucky with injuries this term, it's hard to see them taking anything from their trip to Villa Park.

It's actually five straight road defeats for the Magpies in the league, and seven out of 10 this term. The hosts, meanwhile, have taken 28 points from a possible 30 on this ground - which includes festive victories over Man City and Arsenal.