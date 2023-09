Leverkusen to come unstuck at Bayern

Another draw for the Sky Blues

Back to back defeats for the Saints

Bayer Leverkusen have made a blistering start to the season, but they travel to the Allianz Arena tonight, and I can't see them taking anything from the game.

Xabi Alonso's men have played three and won three, with 11 goals already scored. Their sole away match saw them win 3-0 at Borussia M'Gladbach, but this is a different test entirely.

Bayern are also three for three, and they too won at the aforementioned M'Gladbach. Harry Kane seems to have settled in well, and Thomas Tuchel's team will likely rise to the occasion.

The Sky Blues head to the MKM Stadium having gone three without a win, but they didn't lose any of those games, and this could end up being draw number four.

Hull return to action having pulled off a shock 1-0 win at Leicester, and that took their points tally to 10 for the season - and a place in the top six to boot.

Mark Robins' men are a hard team to beat though, and come the end of the campaign, I expect Coventry to be higher in the table than the hosts.

Southampton were humiliated at Sunderland prior to the international break, and while they had adjusted to life back in the Championship well before that, I can see them losing again today.

The Foxes suffered their own disappointing result the last time they were in action, but they had racked up six wins from six in all competitions prior to that.

Leicester have enjoyed some good wins over the Saints in recent years, and this could well be another one.