Entertainment assured between Liverpool and Man City.

Champions to maintain their fantastic away record in Serie A.

Real Betis to be victorious again at home in La Liga.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Liverpool v Man City @ 4/9 - KO 16:30 BST

This is usually a fixture that has a huge bearing on the title, but given Liverpool's sloppy start to the campaign, that doesn't really apply this season.

One thing that should remain the same however is that both teams will score. It has been the case in nine of the last 10 meetings between the pair, with the one that didn't coming at the Etihad.

The Reds' defensive problems will be amplified today, with injuries meaning that Joe Gomez likely having to switch to centre back, and James Milner filling in at right back.

Jurgen Klopp's men haven't been struggling at the other end though, and City have conceded four times across four away matches this term.

Bet 2: Back AC Milan @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 BST

Verona are third from bottom of Serie A having taken just five points from a possible 27 so far this season.

They head into tonight's home fixture with AC Milan having lost four matches on the bounce - a run that includes a 1-2 defeat here against Udinese.

The reigning Serie A champions have struggled against Chelsea in Europe this month, but they have been doing well domestically - losing only once so far this year.

Stefano Pioli's side are unbeaten on the road in Serie A in the calendar year of 2022, and they recently won at both Sampdoria and Empoli.

Bet 3: Back Real Betis @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

Almeria are fourth from bottom of La Liga, and while they won last week, it came at home against Rayo Vallecano.

Tonight they face a much tougher assignment, as they are away at Real Betis, with last season's fifth placed finishers back up in fifth once again.

Manuel Pellegrini's team have drawn their last two - one in the league and one in Europe - but they have taken 12 points from a possible 12 at home in La Liga this season, and they should have no problem maintaining that 100% record here.