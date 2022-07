No clean sheet in Women's semi

Bet 1: Back BTTS in England (w) v Sweden (w) @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

All eyes will be on Bramall Lane tonight, as England take on Sweden for a place in the final of the Women's Euros.

The Lionesses showed a bit of Sheffield steel in their 2-1 comeback win over pre-tournament favourites, Spain, in the quarters.

The Swedes edged out Belgium 1-0 in their last eight tie, with Linda Sembrant coming up from the back and delivering the winner deep into stoppage time.

Peter Gerhardsson's side have now kept two clean sheets in a row, and England have only conceded one goal all tournament. However, that being said, I think both teams possess enough firepower for 11/10 for BTTS to be a bit too big.

Shamrock to go down fighting

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Shamrock Rovers v Ludogorets @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 BST

Shamrock Rovers are facing an uphill battle to make the third Qualifying Round of the Champions League, as they start the evening 3-0 to Ludogorets.

The Irish champions surely have no chance of turning that kind of deficit around - especially as the Bulgarians are a better side with more recent European experience.

I do believe that the Hoops can grab a goal at the Tallaght Stadium though, and I certainly don't fancy them to keep a clean sheet of their own.

Another draw for Gremio

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Chapecoense v Gremio @ 9/5 - KO 22:30 BST

Chapecoense's downfall has been quite sad given what happened to the club in 2016, and they are now struggling in the bottom half of Brazil's Serie B.

Gremio suffered a shock relegation from the top flight last term but they are doing well in their bid to return at their first attempt.

Roger Machado's side are currently second in Serie B, albeit nine points behind the leaders.

They could do with turning some of their draws - nine from 20 - into wins, but with seven of them coming from their last seven on the road, they might have to settle for a point here.