It's coming home

Bet 1: Back England (w) @ 7/5 - KO 17:00 BST

The Lionesses are one win away from glory and I firmly believe that they can beat the Germans at Wembley this afternoon.

It's sure to be a partisan crowd in London for this clash, and England couldn't be in any better form having thumped Sweden 4-0 in the semis.

Germany have won all five of their matches inside of the 90 minutes, and while Sarina Wiegman can't say the same about her side, it's worth noting that when these two met in February of this year, it was England who won 3-1.

More dropped points for the champs

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Internacional v Atletico MG @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Atletico Mineiro's title defence has lost some steam of late, as they are now down to fifth having won just one of their last four in the league.

They face a tricky away fixture at Internacional this evening, and while they were beaten last time, it was only a narrow 2-1 loss at leaders, Palmeiras.

Only Botafogo have won here this season, but four of their other eight outings at home have ended all square.

The visitors are unbeaten in four on the road, but again, half of those were draws.

Bragantino to get back on track

Bet 3: Back RB Bragantino @ 8/15 - KO 23:00 BST

Bragantino saw a three match winning run come to an end last time, as the went down 2-1 at Fluminense.

The Red Bull owned club face a much easier assignment tonight though, as they are back at home, and up against the second from bottom, Juventude.

The visitors did manage to edge out, Ceara, last weekend, but they are winless in six on their travels, and the selection have been victorious in four of their last five in front of their own fans.