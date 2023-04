Bet 1: Back BTTS in Leicester v Bournemouth @ 3/4 - KO 15:00 BST

The sacking of Brendan Rodgers was not enough to stop Leicester from losing again during the week, and the Foxes face a huge six-pointer at home to Bournemouth today.

The Cherries are just two points behind the East Midlands club, but they have at least won three times since Leicester's last victory.

I am expecting goals at the King Power, given that defending has not been the strong suit of either side this season. Only Nottingham Forest have conceded more, and this selection has landed in five of the Foxes' last six.

Bet 2: Back Aston Villa @ 6/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Unai Emery's Aston Villa are one of the form teams in the division, and the find themselves in seventh place, thanks to a return of 16 points from a possible 18 of late.

They return to Villa Park this afternoon on the back of away wins at Stamford Bridge and the King Power, and they beat Crystal Palace and Bournemouth here during March.

A poor-travelling Nottingham Forest side shouldn't pose too much of a problem - even if the visitors are desperate for the points.

Bet 3: Back Brentford to Win or Draw @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 BST

I came unstuck during the week when I backed Brentford to avoid defeat at Old Trafford, and while they eventually lost 1-0, I have every faith in them to bounce back in front of their own fans.

Thomas Frank's men have only lost once at home this term, and that came at the hands of Arsenal, back in September.

Newcastle have returned to form with a bang of late - four straight wins - but three of those games came against teams in the bottom seven, and Manchester United didn't really turn up against them.