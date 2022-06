Value to be had on a home win

Bet 1: Back Athletico PR @ 2/1 - KO 20:30 BST

Athletico Paranaense were involved in midweek action, and they extended their unbeaten run to 10, with a 1-2 cup victory at Bahia.

Bragantino are the visitors, and they are on an unbeaten run of their own. Since a 0-2 defeat at home to Internacional, they have won two and drawn two, and the Red Bull owned club are now 10th in Serie A.

The hosts are up in fourth though, and while they do have a quick turnaround here, they are just too big at 2/1 to win at home - a place where they have won three of their last five in the league, with the other two being draws.

No repeat clean sheet for Corinthians

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Corinthians v Santos @ 11/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Like Athletico PR, both Corinthians and Santos were involved in Copa do Brasil action in the week, as they actually faced each other on this ground.

It was Corinthians who had the best of it, winning 4-0, after leading 3-0 at half time. Santos couldn't find a consolation, but they did play the final 30 minutes with 10 men.

I am backing them to score in this league fixture though, as six of their prior seven outings had seen this selection land.

Champs to beat strugglers

Bet 3: Back Atletico MG 11/20 - KO 01:00 BST (Sun)

Fortaleza finished fourth in Serie A last season, but they have had a tough time of things this time around, as with just 10 points from a possible 39, they are second from bottom.

The selection are the reigning champions, and they are doing okay in their title defence - sitting in fifth place with 21 points.

A winless run of four is now behind them as they have won their last two outings - both at home to Flamengo - and they should have no problem beating a team that have lost four of their five on the road.