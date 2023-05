Bet 1: Back Sampdoria to Win or Draw @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST

Sampdoria's relegation is now confirmed, but I think that they can avoid defeat at home to Empoli tonight.

The visitors have won their last two to all but seal their safety, but they were both at home, and there is every chance that they will now take their foot off the gas.

The hosts have lost their last three and haven't won since March, but they have achieved positive results in three of their last five at home, and with the pressure off, they look like a good bet to draw or even win this evening.

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

Leicester City are bang in trouble, and even though Forest, Everton and Leeds all failed to win this weekend, I find it hard to imagine the Foxes gaining any ground against Liverpool.

The Reds are back in form, and they head to the King Power having won six on the bounce. Crucially, they have won their last two on the road, and they also picked up a draw at Chelsea since their last away defeat.

Dean Smith's men were woeful in their 5-3 loss at Fulham last time, and they have lost four of their last six in front of their own fans.

Bet 3: Back Real Betis @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Betis are fighting for a European place for next season, and they look like a good bet to beat Rayo Vallecano at home tonight.

The visitors are safely berthed in mid-table, and while they can still make Europe themselves this year, their recent away form has been really poor.

Andoni Iraola's side have taken just a single point from their last 15 available on the road, and they were stuffed 4-0 at Elche most recently.

Betis have lost just one of their last six on this ground, and they picked up a good 0-1 win at Athletic Bilbao when they were last in action.