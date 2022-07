Kompany era to start well

Bet 1: Back Burnley @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Burnley may well have lost some established first team players over the summer, but so have Huddersfield, and the Terriers also saw Carlos Corberán walk away.

In the outright markets for the Championship, the Clarets are the fourth favourites for promotion at 17/2, whereas Huddersfield are shorter than that to be relegated at 5/1.

Vincent Kompany is an inexperienced manager, but this could be a good move for him, and he still has the likes of Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez in his squad - and those two could make a difference in this division.

Goals at a premium in Brazil

Bet 2: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Bahia v Nautico @ 17/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Bahia were relegated from the Brazilian top flight last season, but they are in good shape to go straight back up - sitting in fourth place with a game in hand.

Their opponents tonight are Nautico, and last year's eighth placed finishers are second from bottom.

The visitors have lost four on the bounce, and away from home it's just one goal in four - although they did only concede six themselves during that period.

It's also worth noting that the hosts have been struggling at home of late - with their last four games there yielding a pair of 1-0 defeats, as well as 0-0 and 1-1 draws.

Strong home record to see-off terrible away one

Bet 3: Back Tombense MG @ 13/10 - KO 01:30 BST (Sat)

The selection are newly promoted to the Brazilian Serie B, and they are more than holding their own in seventh place.

It is their record at home that is aiding them, as they are unbeaten in 10 - winning five and drawing the other five. The other good news is that all five of those victories came from their last six here.

Sampaio Correa are the visitors, and while they are doing well themselves with three wins from their last four, all of the victories came in front of their own fans.

On the road it's just two points from a possible 30 this season, and they appear to be vulnerable again here.