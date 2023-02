Bet 1: Back Man City @ 8/11 - KO 16:30 GMT

Man City were handed a huge boost in the title race yesterday as Arsenal were beaten at Goodison Park.

Pep Guardiola's side can now move to within two points of the Gunners with a victory this afternoon, and while they would have played a game more, it will put even more doubt in the leaders' minds.

Spurs have won their last two, but one was against Championship opposition in the FA Cup, and I have big concerns about their home record.

Antonio Conte's men have been beaten in four of their last five in front of their own fans in the league, and they didn't even manage a goal on their two latest outings.

Bet 2: Back Inter @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

It's been a miserable 2023 for AC Milan, and it looks set to get even worse for the defending champions this evening.

Their opponents in the Milan derby have won five of their last seven in Serie A, and while they are 13 points adrift of Napoli at the top, they do at least lead the chasing pack.

Stefano Pioli's reigning champions are winless in six, and their last three matches saw them lose 3-0 to Inter in the Super Cup, and 4-0 and 5-2 in Serie A, to Lazio and Sassuolo respectively.

Bet 3: Back Barcelona @ 3/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Barcelona are five points clear at the top in their bid to win their first La Liga title since 2019.

They are at home tonight against a Sevilla team that are enduring a very poor campaign by their usual high standards.

Jorge Sampaoli has been in charge since October, and while there has been some improvement, they are still down in 14th place.

They are winless in four on their travels, and they were beaten at Girona last time. The hosts, meanwhile, are on a winning run of nine in all competitions.