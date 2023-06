When Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016, you would have got good odds on them not winning the Champions League in any of his first six seasons. They have had some near misses - notably the final loss to Chelsea - but it would appear that it's going to be seventh time lucky for Pep and his City players.

Inter Milan stand in their way, and while the Italians shouldn't be underestimated, it's pretty much City's to lose.

Simone Inzaghi's side could only finish third in Serie A, and after coming through a difficult group in this competition, they have enjoyed a pretty easy route to the final - Porto, Benfica and AC Milan.

If the Citizens play anywhere close to their best this simply won't be much of a contest, and with the chance to equal United's treble of 1999, I can't see them letting it slip through their fingers.

Corinthians have made a poor start to their campaign, as after nine matches in the Brazilian Serie A, they sit down in 16th place, with just eight points.

Their campaign hit another low during the week, as a defeat at Independiente Valle, left them unable to qualify from their Copa Libertadores group, with still one round of fixtures to go.

That being said, I expect Vanderlei Luxemburgo's men to win at home in the league tonight, as all eight of their points have come from their four outings in front of their own fans.

Cuiaba are only three points better off in 14th, and they have much lower expectations this season. They are actually unbeaten in three, but given the strength of the hosts on their own patch, I am expecting that run to come to an end.

The 2021 Brazilian Serie A champions currently sit third, as they bit to regain the title they lost to Palmeiras last season.

The selection picked up a victory in the Copa Libertadores during the week too, and since their last league defeat, they have played five and won four.

RB Bragantino are the visitors to Belo Horizonte tonight, and they sit in 11th, having lost at Fluminense last time. They too were in action during the week, and they could only draw at Estudiantes in the Copa Sudamericana.

It's three draws and one defeat from four road trips in the league this term, and they will likely fall foul against the club known as 'Rooster'.