Two for Kompany

Bet 1: Back Burnley @ 8/11 - KO 15:00 BST

The Vincent Kompany era at Burnley started with a good win at Huddersfield last Friday and I am backing them to open up their home account with another three points.

Luton are the visitors to Turf Moor, and they were held to a 0-0 draw by Birmingham last weekend. I expected better from the Hatters on that occasion, and I can't see them being able to raise their game to beat the Clarets.

The hosts restricted the Terriers to just two shots all match at the John Smith's Stadium, and despite losing some key players, they still have a touch of class.

Potters to put opening defeat behind them

Bet 2: Back Stoke @ 21/20 - KO 15:00 BST

Stoke went down 2-0 at the Den on the opening weekend, but Millwall are always hard to play against in front of their own fans, and the Lions have been tipped for a run at promotion this season.

Back on home soil, I think Michael O'Neill's men can get their campaign going by beating a Blackpool side that edged past Reading last Saturday.

The Seasiders struggled on their travels last term, and Michael Appleton's men could be in for a relegation battle this time around.

Sterling to enjoy his trip back to Merseyside

Bet 3: Back Chelsea @ 4/7 - KO 17:30 BST

Chelsea have made one of the signings of the summer in the shape of Raheem Sterling, and I can't see them having any issues in beating Everton at Goodison Park in the teatime kick-off.

Frank Lampard's side escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last term, and their business in the transfer market has been weak. They lost Richarlison - who's goals basically saved them - and they will likely start today with Dele Alli up front.

The Blues made a fast start last year, and while Thomas Tuchel's men will do well to challenge Man City and Liverpool this season, they will surely be too strong for the Toffees.