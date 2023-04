These two clubs met in Serie A 10 days ago, and AC Milan won 4-0 in Naples. This should be completely different though, but as Victor Osimhen is out through injury for Napoli, I can't see it being a high-scoring affair.

The visitors have dominated the Italian league this season, and they are a couple of wins away from landing the Scudetto. I expect Luciano Spalletti's side to keep it tight at the San Siro tonight, and then attempt to get the tie won back in Naples.

Milan have put up quite a poor defence of their title, and they are far from certain of qualifying for this competition next season. I just don't see them scoring enough goals to cause Napoli any trouble, and Under 2.5 looks like a good thing.

Bet 2: Back Real Madrid @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Madrid are out of the running for the La Liga title as they now trail Barcelona by 13 points, but they are through to the final of the Copa del Rey, and they have a great chance of lifting yet another Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti's side blew Liverpool away in the last 16, and when they need to turn it on, they usually do. Their side is full of big match players, and they should have no trouble in building a first leg lead against Chelsea.

Frank Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge last week, but he could only lead them to a 1-0 defeat at Wolves at the weekend, and I have little faith that he will be able to improve much on what Graham Potter was achieving - and that was way off the required level to get a result at the Bernabeu.

San Lorenzo are second in the Argentinian top flight, having taken 20 points from their 10 games to date this season. A lot of their success has been down to their defence, as they have conceded just five goals - the joint best in the division. At the other end, they are the joint lowest scorers in the top nine.

Boca Juniors are down in 15th at this stage, and the defending champions have already been beaten in four of their 10 fixtures. They haven't been conceding too many goals - an average of one per match - but they have only scored 13 themselves.

The stats are pointing towards a low-scoring affair here, and I am inclined to follow them.