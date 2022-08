Goals in Rome

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Lazio v Inter @ 6/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Lazio have taken four points from their opening two Serie A matches, and while they drew 0-0 last weekend, I am not expecting a clean sheet when they host Inter.

The visitors have taken a maximum six points from six, as they followed up their 1-2 victory at Lecce with a 3-0 win at home to Spezia.

A trip to Stadio Olimpico is a much sterner test of course, and while I wouldn't be inclined to back them at the current prices, it's hard to believe that they won't find the net at least once. It's also worth noting that the hosts only failed to score in two home games last term.

Spoils to be shared at Kenilworth Road

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Luton v Sheffield United @ 11/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Luton had gone five without a win in all competitions this season prior to their trip to Swansea last week, but Nathan Jones' men managed to record an impressive 0-2 victory.

The Blades top the table after five rounds of the Championship, as they have taken 10 points from four games following an opening weekend defeat at Watford.

All three of their wins came at Bramall Lane though, and with the Hatters largely difficult to beat at Kenilworth Road, the draw seems like the correct play in this one.

Betis to make it three from three

Bet 3: Back Betis @ 4/5 - KO 21:00 BST

Two teams with a 100% record meet in La Liga tonight, and I am expecting Real Betis to maintain theirs at the expense of Osasuna.

Manuel Pellegrini's hosts finished fifth last season, and they have beaten both Elche and Mallorca so far this year. They did only win 10 of their 19 at home last term, but one of those 10 was a 4-1 victory over Osasuna in April - they also beat them away too.

The visitors just snuck inside the top half last season, and while they have won both of their games this time around, they have both been at home so far. Last year they were beaten eight times on the road.