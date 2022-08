No respite for Hertha Berlin

Bet 1: Back M'Gladbach @ 1/2 - KO 19:30 BST

Daniel Farke has made an unbeaten start to life at Borussia Mönchengladbach, as he followed a win in the cup with a win and a draw from their opening two Bundesliga games.

I am expecting them to add three more points to their tally this evening, as they are back on home soil, taking on Hertha Berlin.

The visitors were knocked out of the cup by lower-league opposition, and they then lost the Berlin derby 3-1. They did draw last weekend, but they were at home that day, and manager, Sandro Schwarz faces an uphill battle this season.

Goals at Carrow Road

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Norwich v Millwall @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 BST

The Canaries haven't made the kind of start to the campaign as most expected, and while four points from four matches isn't terrible, better would have been expected.

Dean Smith's men did at least earn their first win of the campaign when they were last in action, but they are yet to keep a clean sheet in league or cup this term, and I think they will concede again at Carrow Road tonight.

Millwall should have lost both of their last two matches, but somehow they came from 2-0 down on both occasions - beating Coventry 3-2 and drawing 2-2 at Swansea.

Prior to that they had been involved in a couple of 2-0's - one in their favour and one against - so goals have been a feature of their matches this year.

Sevilla to get off the mark

Bet 3: Back Sevilla @ 11/20 - KO 21:00 BST

Sevilla lost their season-opener at Osasuna, but they are at home against a newly promoted club tonight, and I expect them to win.

Julen Lopetegui is still bedding in a new defence, and teething problems were evident in that loss last weekend. They are usually very strong at home though, and Valladolid were in the second tier last term.

The visitors were beaten 0-3 at home by Villarreal, so all of their momentum from last season has been extinguished already.