Irish to run out of luck in Bulgaria

Bet 1: Back Ludogorets @ 4/9 - KO 18:45 BST

Ludogorets are the reigning champions of Bulgaria and they only just missed out on the group phase of the Champions League last season - losing to Malmo in the Play-off round.

Shamrock Rovers are the reigning champions of Ireland, and they knocked out Paola Hibernians in the first round of this year's competition to get into this second round.

The hosts are a short price favourite here, but I still make them a bet, as they have more of a recent European pedigree than their opponents, and they are fresh from opening their domestic campaign with two victories from two.

Linfield to come up short

Bet 2: Back Bodo Glimt @ 40/85 - KO 19:45 BST

Bodo Glimt became a bit of a household name in Europe last season, thanks to not one, but two victories over Roma from four games played against them.

The Norwegian side made it through to the last eight of the Europa League, and they are now through to the second round of Champions League qualifying.

Tonight they travel to Linfield, to take on a Northern Irish side that needed extra time to beat Welsh club, TNS, over two legs.

This is a bit of a mis-match, so despite being away from home, I expect the visitors to build a first leg lead.

No clean sheets in Brazil

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Ceara v Avai @ 21/20 - KO 01:30 BST (Wed)

We finish in Brazil, for what appears to be a good betting opportunity for both teams to score.

Ceara are in good form, and they have started to turn their draws into wins. Avai have the same amount of points as them this term, and they ended a run of four without a win y beating Santos last time.

As far as the goals go, this selection has landed in five of Ceara's last seven in all competitions, and five of their last six at home in the league.

The visitors have drawn blanks in their last two on the road, but prior to that they had scored in each of their last four away from home, and that win last time will have boosted their confidence.