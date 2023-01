Bet 1: Back Leverkusen @ 4/9 - KO 19:30 GMT

Bayer Leverkusen are only ninth in the Bundesliga, but Xabi Alonso has done quite well since he took over as manager recently, and they extended their winning run to four when they returned to action at Borussia M'gladbach at the weekend.

Tonight they host a Bochum side that are fourth from bottom, and while they also returned with a victory, it came at home against the second from bottom, Hertha Berlin.

Away from home it's seven defeats from eight this term, and they will likely come up short here.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Nottingham Forest v Man United @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT

Despite their struggles this season, Nottingham Forest have been very hard to beat at the City Ground, and with Steve Cooper's men in good form, I am expecting a competitive affair in this first leg of their Carabao Cup semi with Manchester United.

The visitors saw their title hopes dented at the Emirates on Sunday, as they eventually lost 3-2. That was their fourth game out of their last five to see both teams score, and they haven't been keeping many clean sheets on the road.

Bet 3: Back Barcelona @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

This is a quarter-final tie in the Copa del Rey, and despite Real Sociedad's strong form this season, I can't see anything other than a Barcelona victory.

The hosts haven't lost a domestic match since October, and only two teams have managed to stop them from winning at the Nou Camp this season - and they were both draws.

Sociedad are third in La Liga, and they have won their last nine competitive outings, but they were beaten 1-4 at home by Barca in August, and that was their fourth straight defeat against them.