This match has a different complexion to it now that Man City have been confirmed as champions for the season.

It is their last home game of the campaign though, and with a couple of meaningless away fixtures before two big cup finals, I wouldn't expect Pep Guardiola to play too weak a line-up.

Chelsea have found where the goal is in recent outings however, and with six goals across their last three matches, I can definitely see them finding the net against a defence that might not be concentrating 100%.

Lazio travel to Udine still clinging on to fourth place in Serie A, but their form is that bad, there is every chance that they will drop more points.

The hosts are in 12th, and while they were beaten at Fiorentina last time, the key to this bet is their home form.

Andrea Sottil's men have played 17 times here this season, and only Torino and Bologna have beaten them. They have achieved positive results against the likes of Napoli and both Milan clubs, and they have won three of their last five.

The Seville derby, or Derbi Sevillano as it's known locally, has been a tight affair in recent seasons, and although Sevilla have vastly improved under José Luis Mendilibar, I think the smart money is to oppose them today.

They can still achieve European football via their league position, but their best hope is by winning the Europa League - and that would qualify them for the Champions League.

Real Betis are in a better position in La Liga to finish in the European places, but they still need to accumulate points to confirm it. Following a sticky patch, they have won their last two, and they can definitely avoid defeat here.