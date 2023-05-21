</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-robinson/">Paul Robinson</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-05-21">21 May 2023</time></li>
</ul> a couple of favourites in Serie A and La Liga today, but his 11/2 Daily Acca begins at the Etihad. Chelsea to find the net at the champions Lazio's struggles to continue at Udinese Betis to avoid defeat in the Seville derby Leg 1 BTTS in Man City v Chelsea @ 10/11 (16:30) [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-chelsea/954460/"] This match has a different complexion to it now that Man City have been confirmed as champions for the season. It is their last home game of the campaign though, and with a couple of meaningless away fixtures before two big cup finals, I wouldn't expect Pep Guardiola to play too weak a line-up. Chelsea have found where the goal is in recent outings however, and with six goals across their last three matches, I can definitely see them finding the net against a defence that might not be concentrating 100%. Leg 2 Udinese to Win or Draw 4/5 (19:45) [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/udinese-vs-lazio/958958/"] Lazio travel to Udine still clinging on to fourth place in Serie A, but their form is that bad, there is every chance that they will drop more points. The hosts are in 12th, and while they were beaten at Fiorentina last time, the key to this bet is their home form. Andrea Sottil's men have played 17 times here this season, and only Torino and Bologna have beaten them. They have achieved positive results against the likes of Napoli and both Milan clubs, and they have won three of their last five. Leg 3 Betis to Win or Draw @ 4/6 (20:00) [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/sevilla-vs-real-betis/957891/"] The Seville derby, or Derbi Sevillano as it's known locally, has been a tight affair in recent seasons, and although Sevilla have vastly improved under José Luis Mendilibar, I think the smart money is to oppose them today. They can still achieve European football via their league position, but their best hope is by winning the Europa League - and that would qualify them for the Champions League. Real Betis are in a better position in La Liga to finish in the European places, but they still need to accumulate points to confirm it. Following a sticky patch, they have won their last two, and they can definitely avoid defeat here. opposing a couple of favourites in Serie A and La Liga today, but his 11/2 Daily Acca begins at the Etihad.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-chelsea/32333148">Chelsea to find the net at the champions</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/udinese-v-lazio/32333990">Lazio's struggles to continue at Udinese</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/spanish-la-liga/sevilla-v-betis/32326989">Betis to avoid defeat in the Seville derby</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-chelsea/32333148">Leg 1 BTTS in Man City v Chelsea @ 10/11</a> (16:30) </strong></h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester City vs Chelsea</strong> Sunday 21 May, 16:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-chelsea/954460/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>This match has a different complexion to it now that Man City have been confirmed as champions for the season.</p><p>It is their last home game of the campaign though, and with a couple of meaningless away fixtures before two big cup finals, I wouldn't expect Pep Guardiola to play too weak a line-up.</p><p>Chelsea have found where the goal is in recent outings however, and class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Lazio</span></li> <li><span class="team">Lazio</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Torino</span></li> <li><span class="team">Spezia</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Lazio</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Udinese vs Lazio</strong> Sunday 21 May, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/udinese-vs-lazio/958958/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Lazio travel to Udine still clinging on to fourth place in Serie A, but their form is that bad, there is every chance that they will drop more points.</p><p>The hosts are in 12<sup>th</sup>, and while they were beaten at Fiorentina last time, the key to this bet is their home form.</p><p>Andrea Sottil's men have played 17 times here this season, and only Torino and Bologna have beaten them. Following a sticky patch, they have won their last two, and they can definitely avoid defeat here.

Daily Acca 2022/23 P/L

Wagered: 247pts
Returned: 228.06pts
P/L: -18.94pts

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Manchester City v Chelsea on Sunday.

Back BTTS in Man City v Chelsea, and both Udinese & Betis to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 11/2

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 11/2 from 9/2 