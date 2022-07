Vasco da Gama's downward spiral to continue

Bet 1: Back CRB to Win or Draw @ 11/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Vasco da Gama are the warm favourites to win at home in the Brazilian Serie B tonight, but I think they can be opposed at odds-on.

Maurício Souza was sacked as their manager earlier this week, and that's with the team still in the promotion places.

Their recent form has been weak though - just one win in six, and a 1-0 defeat at bottom club, Vila Nova, was the final straw.

CRB are in eighth, but they are in much better form. The visitors are unbeaten in nine, and even away from home it's just one defeat in five.

Sao Paulo to build a first leg lead

Bet 2: Back Sao Paulo @ 11/20 - KO 00:00 BST (Fri)

Sao Paulo take on America Mineiro in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, and they look like a good bet to win the first leg at home.

America Mineiro are behind them in the Serie A standings, and when the two teams met here in June, the hosts won 1-0.

The visitors have also been beaten in four of their last five on the road, while the hosts have only lost one of their last 10 in all competitions.

Fortaleza and Flu to play out a draw

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Fortaleza v Fluminense @ 19/10 - KO 00:30 BST (Fri)

Fortaleza are back on the bottom of Serie A, but they have shown some improved form of late, and they have been good in the cups this year.

Fluminense are third in the league, and they are in hot form with eight wins and two draws from their 10 most recent outings in all competitions.

They will find it hard to beat Fortaleza on their own patch tonight though, and with a second leg to come in Rio, a draw wouldn't be a bad result for them.