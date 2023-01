Bet 1: Back BTTS in Tottenham v Arsenal @ 13/20 - KO 16:30 GMT

The Gunners can move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win in the North London Derby, but they couldn't have asked for a much tougher fixture to achieve it.

Mikel Arteta's side won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Emirates in October, but they will still have a few scars from the 3-0 loss they had here at the end of last season.

Goals are usually on the menu in this fixture and I see no reason why this will be any different. Spurs have already conceded 25 goals in 18 matches this term, while the visitors have kept just one clean sheet in three.

Bet 2: Back Roma @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Roma knocked Genoa out of the Coppa Italia in the week, and they came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at champions, AC Milan, last Sunday.

They have another tough fixture today at home to Fiorentina, but at even money, I have to include them in the Daily Acca.

The visitors are ninth in Serie A, but it's just two wins in eight on their travels this year, and they have lost four times.

Rennes finished fourth in Ligue One last season, and that's exactly where they are at the midpoint of the current campaign.

Tonight they take on PSG, and I just can't imagine them being able to take anything from the reigning champions and current leaders.

Christophe Galtier's men have won seven of their nine away from home this season, and while the hosts have won eight on the bounce in front of their own fans, they haven't faced anyone of PSG's calibre.