Goal drought to come to an end for both Brighton and Forest.

Norwich to fail to win again as alarm bells begin to ring.

Palace to prove too strong for managerless Wolves.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Brighton v Nottingham Forest @ 10/11 - KO 19:30 BST

Brighton are yet to win under Roberto De Zerbi, and their last two outings ended in defeats to nil.

The Seagulls are expected to take all three points this evening though, as they welcome a Nottingham Forest side to the Amex that have taken just one point from a possible 21 of late.

I am expecting goals tonight, even though neither have been in good goalscoring form recently. I can't imagine that the hosts will fire another blank against this visiting defence, and Steve Cooper's side are desperate for points, so they will have to go on the attack.

Bet 2: Back Luton to Win or Draw @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 BST

The Canaries were flying, but they have now suffered back to back defeats, and I have to oppose them against an in-form Luton.

The Hatters are unbeaten in six, and it's just one defeat in 10 for Nathan Jones' men. They beat QPR at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, and they have taken 10 points from their last four away outings.

Norwich have actually won just one of their last five now, and with two losses in the last 10 days, there is every chance that they will fail to win here.

Bet 3: Back Crystal Palace @ 5/4 - KO 20:15 BST

Crystal Palace have only won two of nine Premier League matches this term, but they have had a tough run of fixtures, and they have taken four points from their last two games.

A 2-1 home win was followed by a 0-0 draw at Leicester, and Patrick Vieira's side are more than capable of achieving a third home victory in five games.

Wolves beat Nottingham Forest in their second outing since Bruno Lage was sacked. They had previously been beaten 3-0 at Chelsea, and a home victory over Forest doesn't hugely inspire me about their chances tonight.