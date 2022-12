Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Coventry couldn't follow up their impressive 1-0 win over West Brom at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day, but that is one of the hardest fixtures in the league, and they missed a penalty to make it 1-1 and get back into it.

Tonight they have an easier assignment, as they are back at the CBS Arena, against a Cardiff side that have gone five without a victory in the Championship.

Mark Hudson's men have actually drawn their last three, but Stoke, Blackpool and QPR is quite a kind run of fixtures - especially as the latter two were in South Wales.

The Sky Blues have taken 13 points from their last possible 15 in front of their own fans, and I expect them to make that 16 from 18 here.

Bet 2: Back Millwall @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Millwall are up to sixth place in the Championship, and they went to Watford and won 2-0 on Boxing Day.

Gary Rowett's men return to The Den tonight, looking to extend their unbeaten home record to seven, having won four and drawn two of their last six here.

The visitors are Bristol City, with Nigel Pearson's side down in 18th place in the table. They have lost their last two games - both at home - and it's four defeats from their last seven on the road.

Bet 3: Back Sheffield United @ 3/4 - KO 20:15 GMT

The Blades are three points behind Burnley at the top of the Championship, and they will have been pleased to negotiate a tricky game against Coventry on Boxing Day.

Things get a little easier here, even though they are away from Bramall Lane, as opponents, Blackpool, are struggling in 22nd place.

The hosts have gone seven without a win, and while their three matches since the World Cup break were all draws, they only faced Birmingham, Cardiff and Hull.