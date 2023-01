Bet 1: Back Watford @ 8/15 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Hornets are up to third place in the Championship under Slaven Bilić, and they have won both of their league matches in 2023 to nil.

This afternoon they host Rotherham at Vicarage Road, with the visitors fresh off a 4-0 victory over Blackburn.

Prior to that though, Matt Taylor's men had gone six without a win - losing on four occasions. Away from home it's three straight defeats without scoring.

Bet 2: Back Blackpool @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Mick McCarthy returns to the dugout today, as he looks to revive Blackpool's fortunes.

He joins the Seasiders with them sitting second from bottom of the Championship, without a win since October.

He couldn't have asked for much of a better fixture to start with though, as their opponents are Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers have the same amount of points as Blackpool, and they are winless in three in all competitions.

Bet 3: Back Newcastle @ 9/10 - KO 17:30 GMT

Newcastle travel to Selhurst Park looking to achieve something which Manchester United failed to do in the week - take three points back north.

Patrick Vieira's side scored a late equaliser on Wednesday, enabling them to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Eddie Howe's visitors have only lost once in the league this season, and that came at Anfield in August.

They have won four of their last six away from St James' Park, and I am still not convinced by Palace this year.