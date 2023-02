Bet 1: Back BTTS in AC Milan v Torino @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

AC Milan have had a terrible time of things in 2023, and they are down in sixth in Serie A. Their chances of retaining their title are long gone, and they are now in a battle for a Champions League place.

Torino are only one place behind them, but it is worth noting that the gap in points is eight. They are in better form though - seven points from their last three games in the league.

The hosts have been conceding goals for fun of late, and with this selection having landed in nine of Torino's 11 on the road this term, just shy of even money for BTTS feels generous.

Bet 2: Back West Brom @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

Birmingham won their first Championship match since the middle of December at Swansea last weekend, as they scored two injury time goals to win 4-3.

That will no doubt give John Eustace's men a huge boost ahead of this local derby, but the natives are restless at St Andrew's, and it won't take much for the atmosphere to turn sour if they fall behind.

The Baggies are flying under Carlos Corberán, and they too had a recent boost, as the manager committed his future to the club amid speculation of interest from Leeds.

His side have won 10 of their last 12 in the league, and their two defeats came at Coventry and Burnley.

Bet 3: Back Nice @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 GMT

Nice have climbed to eighth in Ligue One, thanks to a run of results that have yielded them 13 points from a possible 15. They kept three clean sheets during that run, and since their 2-1 loss at PSG on October 1st, they have only been beaten once in the league.

Ajaccio are the visitors, and they are in the relegation zone. They have just 18 points to their name, and have lost 14 of their 22 fixtures.

Five of those defeats have come from their last six outings, and it's hard to see them turning that around at Allianz Riviera.