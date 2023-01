Bet 1: Back Atalanta @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Bologna returned to action with a 1-0 defeat at Roma, and that was their seventh defeat from 16 Serie A matches this season. They have only lost once at home, but they are yet to face the better teams in the division.

Atalanta are seventh, and after breaking for the World Cup on the back of three straight defeats, they managed a 2-2 draw at Spezia last time.

That isn't exactly great form, but they are more than capable on their day, and they have won five of eight on the road this term.

The Premier League leaders travel to an Oxford United team that are 15th in League One in the FA Cup tonight, but I can't see there being an avalanche of goals.

Mikel Arteta is sure to make plenty of changes from his usual starting XI, especially with the North London Derby coming up on Sunday.

The U's also have a fairly decent defensive record despite their troubles in the league, as only eight other teams have conceded fewer goals.

Bet 3: Back Athletic Bilbao @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

The selection are currently seventh in La Liga, and they have won four of their last five at home. The sole defeat in that run came against Atletico Madrid, and they have returned from the World Cup break with two Copa del Rey cup victories as well.

Osasuna are the visitors tonight and they sit in ninth - two points adrift of their opponents. My concern for them here is that they aren't that great on their travels - just two wins all season - and they were beaten on this ground 2-0 in May.