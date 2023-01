Bet 1: Back BTTS in Lazio v AC Milan @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

AC Milan really need to win tonight if they want to keep themselves in the title race, as although they are in second place with a game in hand, the gap to Napoli at the top is 12 points.

Lazio are in sixth, and they are only four points adrift of Milan, so they are well in contention for the Champions League places as it stands. The hosts have won their last two as well - one in the league and one in the cup - but it's just one clean sheet from their last three at home.

The visitors were thrashed 3-0 in the Super Cup by Inter last week, and that came on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw at Lecce. In fact, Milan have drawn their last two Serie A matches 2-2, and this selection has landed in eight of their last nine.

Bet 2: Back Bolton @ 4/9 - KO 19:45 GMT

Bolton are a short price to win in League One tonight, but that is because they are up against the team that is currently bottom of the table.

Forest Green Rovers have lost 16 of their 27 fixtures this season, and they have won just one away from home. Their recent form is dreadful too, with six defeats from their last seven in all competitions, with the other match ending in a draw.

The selection lost at Derby at the weekend, but they are still in the Play-off places, and they are unbeaten in five in front of their own fans.

Bet 3: Back Newcastle @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Newcastle are one round away from a Wembley final, and with Eddie Howe's side in such great form, they should be able to win the away leg of their Carabao Cup semi.

The visitors did lose at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, but prior to that their last defeat was at Anfield in August. They keep it extremely tight at the back, and have kept seven clean sheets from their last eight outings.

The Saints have been a bit hit and miss under Nathan Jones, but they were beaten 0-1 at home by Aston Villa on Saturday, and I think that they will come up short again here.