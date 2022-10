Both teams to score in Bundesliga clash.

QPR to avoid defeat at St Andrew's.

Real Mallorca to fail again in front of their own fans.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin @ 4/9 - KO 19:30 BST

The hosts have lost their three games in all competitions, and they currently find themselves in 11th place in the Bundesliga.

The visitors are in 13th, four points worse-off, but they did win last time out - beating Schalke 2-1.

Hertha Berlin were beaten 3-2 in their last away game, and while it's just one win in five road trips this term, they have only failed to score on one occasion.

Bet 2: Back QPR to Win or Draw @ 8/15 - KO 20:00 BST

QPR are flying under Michael Beale, and I am quite surprised that Birmingham are the favourites to beat them tonight, even with home advantage.

The Blues are in 15th place, and they were beaten 2-1 at Blackburn last weekend. Prior to that they failed to win at home to Burnley, and it's just two victories from seven at St Andrew's this term.

Rangers have won five of their last six, and lost just one of their last eight outings.

Bet 3: Back Espanyol to Win or Draw @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

Espanyol are in 14th place, and while they have lost five of their 11 La Liga fixtures this season, four of them came from their first half dozen outings.

Since then they have played five times and lost only once - which includes an away draw at Cadiz.

Real Mallorca are their hosts today, and while they ended a winless run of four last weekend, it is hard to put much faith in them at present. In their last two home matches, they have been beaten 1-0.